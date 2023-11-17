Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in BRDC Shillong Meghalaya.
Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Knowledge Management Associate. Bio Resources Development Centre is a registered institution under the Meghalaya Society Registration Act XII of 1993 under the Department of Planning, Govt. of Meghalaya
Name of post : Knowledge Management Associate
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Master Degree in Life Sciences / Development Studies or other relevant fields from a reputed institution with excellent research and writing skills
Experience : Minimum 5 years of extensive research and analysis experience
Salary : Rs. 33000/- plus usual allowances as admissible under BRDC
Age Limit : Not above 45 years as on 01.01.2023
How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Planning Department & Member Secretary, Bio-Resources Development Centre, 5 ½ Mile, Upper Shillong, Shillong-793009, Meghalaya.
Last date for receipt of applications is 30th November 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here