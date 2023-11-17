Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in BRDC Shillong Meghalaya.

Bio-Resources Development Centre (BRDC) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Knowledge Management Associate. Bio Resources Development Centre is a registered institution under the Meghalaya Society Registration Act XII of 1993 under the Department of Planning, Govt. of Meghalaya

Name of post : Knowledge Management Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master Degree in Life Sciences / Development Studies or other relevant fields from a reputed institution with excellent research and writing skills

Experience : Minimum 5 years of extensive research and analysis experience

Salary : Rs. 33000/- plus usual allowances as admissible under BRDC

Age Limit : Not above 45 years as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of Joint Secretary to the Govt. of Meghalaya, Planning Department & Member Secretary, Bio-Resources Development Centre, 5 ½ Mile, Upper Shillong, Shillong-793009, Meghalaya.

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here