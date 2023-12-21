Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya.

Army Public School Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Supervisor (Administration) on contractual basis. The Army Public School Shillong was established on 22 March 1983 as Army School Shillong. The school was built with the purpose of bringing about the overall development of the students by promoting academic excellence, discipline, character, values and by fostering a spirit of national integration among children, especially those of Army personnel.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Graduate OR 10 years of service as a Clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate.

(b) Knowledge of Computer MS Office (Speed 12000 key depression per hour).

(c) Basic knowledge of accounting.

Age : Below 40 years. (Below 55 years for Ex-servicemen).

Salary: Rs. 21,075/- (Consolidated) per month

Name of post : Supervisor Administration

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Retired JCO/Hony Offr

Age : Below 57 years.

Salary: Rs. 23,747/- (Consolidated) per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with attested copies of testimonials to Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, P.O. Umlyngka, Shillong -793005

Last date of receiving applications is 11 January 2024.

Short listed candidates will be called for interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here