Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School Meghalaya.

Army Public School Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) at its campuses in Shillong and Happy Valley.

Name of post : PGT (Psychology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Two years Integrated Post Graduate MA/M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Psychology with at least 50% aggregate marks.

OR

Post Graduation in Psychology with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./M.Ed.

OR

Master Degree in Psychology from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

Name of post : TGT (Mathematics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Four years “Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in

Mathematics with at least 50 % marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduation in Mathematics with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects: – Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics.

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English medium

Name of post : TGT (Hindi)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Four years “Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in Hindi with at least 50 % marks in aggregate.

OR

Post-Graduation in Hindi with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed./ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with Hindi as a subject in all the three years of graduation.

(b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

(c) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

(d) Proficiency in teaching in English medium School.

Salary : As per school rules.

Age Criteria:

(a) Fresh Candidate: Below 40 yrs (No teaching Experience)

(b) Experienced Candidate: Below 57 yrs (Minimum 5 years of experience in the appropriate

category in the last 10 years)

How to apply :

Candidates can submit the duly filled in prescribed application form (which can be collected from the school office / downloaded from the school website https://apsshillong.in / https://www.apshappyvalley.co.in) along with the attested copies of all the relevant testimonials and a Demand Draft of Rs 250/-to the school in which the candidate is seeking appointment latest by 15 January 2025.

For APS Shillong, envelope containing the Application Form, Demand Draft of Rs 250/- in favour of APS Shillong, payable at Shillong and Photocopies of Testimonials must be addressed to “The Principal, Army Public School Shillong, Hajipir Road, Labasee Line, PO: Umlyngka, Shillong 793005”

For APS Happy Valley, envelope containing the Application Form, Demand Draft of Rs. 250/- in favour of APS Happy Valley, payable at Shillong and Photocopies of Testimonials must be addressed to “The Principal, Army Public School Happy Valley, 58 GTC, Happy Valley,Mawshbuit, Sweet Falls Road, Shillong, Meghalaya 793007”

The envelopes containing the application should be clearly superscribed “Application for the Post of PGT Psychology / TGT Maths/ TGT Hindi”.

Only shortlisted candidates will get information for Interview. No applications is acceptable via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here