North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 19 vacant positions of Research Scientist and Junior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Research Scientist

No. of posts : 10

Project wise vacancies :

Flood Early Warning System for NER (other than Assam and Manipur) : 2

North Eastern Regional Node for Disaster Risk Reduction : 7

Doppler Weather Radar at Sohra (Cherrapunjee) : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class MSc / ME / MTech with one year research / work experience ( For further details, please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 9

Essential Qualification : First Class MSc / ME /MTech ( For further details, please go through the detailed advertisement, the link of which is given below)

Emoluments :

Research Associate : Selected candidates will be offered the Pay in the Level 10 of the Pay Matrix (Rs. 56100- 177500). The pay will be fixed in the minimum of Pay Level i.e. at present be approximately Rs. 56100/-. In addition DA, HRA and medical benefits for self only will be allowed as per rules.

Junior Research Fellow: Fellowship Amount Rs. 31,000/-. In addition to the above-mentioned fellowship amount, HRA at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting/HRA sanctioned under the respective project whichever is less will be paid and Medical benefits for self only will be allowed as per extant rules. The fellowship amount shall be taken as Basic pay for this purpose

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://nesac.gov.in/ up to 4 PM of November 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here