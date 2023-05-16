Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Young Professional vacancy in ICAR RCNEH

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH), Umiam.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH), Umiam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional under the project “Natural Farming” on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. In Microbiology/ Chemistry/ Environmental Science

OR

B. Sc. In Agriculture/ Horticulture

Also Read : Assam Career : Tips to crack APSC, UPSC or other competitive exams

Desirable Qualification : Experience in analytical works in laboratory. Preference will be given to

candidates having experience of survey, soil & plant analysis and microbiological works.

Age Limit : The age limit for YP-I should be from 21-45 years with relaxation as per rules.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their duly filled application in the enclosed Proforma along with complete scanned copy of the original documents through email to

christysangma@gmail.com on or before 28th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Top 5 courses that are in high demand besides medical and engineering