Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Technical Assistant vacancy in NEHU

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Assistant on purely temporary basis in the Incubation Centre.

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Incubation Centre, NEHU Tura Campus, Tura, Meghalaya)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduation/Diploma in Agricultural and allied subjects. At least Ten (10) months experiences in any food industries/ Government/Private Research Laboratory working as Food Analysis or Technical Assistant

Desirable Qualification :

At least Ten (10) months experiences in food products development/Water Treatment plants (Bottled Drinking Water/ETP etc., and promoting business, market linkage, and well versed of central govt. entrepreneurial schemes).

Knowledge of computer experiences in Food Packaging Design (FPD), Labelling, Logo, branding, etc.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th April 2023 at 11:30 AM in the Incubation Centre, North-Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus, Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standards onwards, testimonials, experience certificate (if any)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

