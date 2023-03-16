Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Teacher vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tura

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tura

Kendriya Vidyalaya Tura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PRT, PRT (Music), Computer Instructor, Sports Coach, Art Education Teacher, Counselor, PGT (Biology,

Chemistry, Physics, Hindi, Math and Computer science), TGT (Math, English, Sanskrit, Social Science).

Name of post : PGT (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Hindi, Maths)

Qualification :

(i)Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate & in concerned subject and for PGT-Biology the candidate must have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.

(ii)B.Ed. from a recognized university

Name of post : PGT (Computer Science)

Qualification : B.E or B. Tech. or B.SC.(Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University

or equivalent Degree or PG -Diploma in Computer science/MCA from an institution/ university recognized by the Govt. of India.

Name of post : TGT (Maths, English, Sanskrit, Social Science)

Qualification :

(i)Bachelor Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate & in concerned subject.

(ii) B.Ed. from a recognized university

Name of post : Computer Instructor (Secondary)

Qualification : BCA/BSc (Comp. Sc.) OR PGDCA with Post Graduation in any subject/Post Graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ from DOEACC

Name of post : PRT

Qualification : A Pass in Senior Secondary with 50% minimum in aggregate and TTC/JBT. CTET Qualified

Name of post : PRT (Music)

Qualification : Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University.

Name of post : Counsellor

Qualification :

(i) BA/BSc (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in counselling.

(ii) Minimum of one year experience in providing career/Educational counselling to students at schools

Name of post : Sports Coaches/Art Education Instructor

Qualification :

(i) Sports: Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or Equivalent

(ii) Art Education: 5 year’s recognized Diploma in Drawing & Painting/ Sculpture/Graphic Art or

Equivalent degree

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22.03.2023 & 24.03.2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya Tura. Reporting time for the interview is 8:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with filled in Application form (available on

KV Tura Website: tura.kvs.ac.in), one passport size photograph, original and self-attested copies of relevant marksheets /Degree Certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here