Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Teacher vacancies in Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley Shillong.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers, Computer Instructor, Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Sports Coach, Art & Craft Expert , Special Educator on purely part time contract basis for the year 2023-2024.

Name of posts :

PGT’s (English, Hindi, History, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Geography)

TGT’s(English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Science, Social Science)

Primary Teachers

Miscellaneous Staff (Comp. Instructor, Nurse, Yoga Teacher, Sports Coach, Art &

Craft, Special Educator )

Eligibility Criteria : Details of eligibility criteria, Educational qualification and remuneration are available school web site https://happyvalley.kvs.ac.in/ (Please go through the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below)

Selection Procedure : Interview for short listed candidates will be conducted on 09.03.2023(Thursday) and 10.03.2023 (Friday) from 8:00 a.m. onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya Happy Valley Shillong

How to apply : Candidates may fill the Online Application Form available in the website https://happyvalley.kvs.ac.in/ latest by 25.02.2023.

Link to apply: https://forms.gle/9XaRwSjtikP6h8B16

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

