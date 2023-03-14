Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Teacher & Helper vacancies in Air Force School Upper Shillong

Applications are invited for various teaching and non-teaching positions in Air Force School Upper Shillong.

Air Force School Upper Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Teachers and Helper (Safaiwala).

Name of post : Primary Teacher

Qualification :

(i) A Bachelor’s Degree from any University recognised by the Govt of India/ UGC/AICTE, with minimum marks of 50 percent in the aggregate.

(ii) A Bachelor of Education Degree or its equivalent from a college/ university recognised by Govt of India/AICTE/UGC/National Council of Teachers Education.

Age Limit : Should be in the age group of 21 to 50 years as on 01 July of the academic year in which the post is being filled.

Name of post : Nursery Trained Teacher

Qualification : Senior Secondary with Nursery Teachers Training diploma or diploma in Nursery / Montessori/Pre-Primary Teachers Training or Diploma in Elementary Education from a Govt recognised institution. While candidates with higher qualifications may apply, preference is to be given to candidates with diploma in Nursery/Montessori Training.

Age Limit : Should be in the age group of 21 to 50 years as on 01 July of the academic year in which the post is being filled.

Name of post : Computer Teacher

Qualification : PGDCA/ MCA/ BE from any Govt recognised institution.

Age Limit : 21 to 50 years as on 01 July of the academic year in which the post is being filled.

Name of post : Helper (Safaiwala)

Qualification : No educational qualifications are laid down. However, candidates would be selected keeping in view suitability for trade duties.

Age Limit : Should be in the age group of 21 to 40 years as on 01 July of the academic year in which the post is being filled.

Salary : Rs.21,500/- approx. pm (for PRT), Rs.12,500/- approx. pm (for NTT), Rs.12,500/- approx. pm (for Computer Teacher) and Rs.7,500 approx. pm (for Helper).

How to apply : Candidates are to download the application form available in school website (mention Post Applied for “…………….” on top of their application/ envelope) and submit the hard copy of their application form along with CV and attested copies of academic credentials, experience certificates to the Headmistress, Air Force School, Upper Shillong, HQ EAC (U), AF, P/O

Nonglyer Shillong-793009 latest by 22nd March 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here