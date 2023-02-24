Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Project Staff vacancies in NEIGRIHMS

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Staff (Field Worker) under the NCG funded project titled “Risk factors for Esophageal Cancers in Northeast India: A Case-control study”

Name of post : Project Staff (Field Worker)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate Qualification in Nursing/Public Health/ Social Work/Nutrition from recognized University. B.Sc. Nursing with Research Experience will be considered. Ability to work with Microsoft Office Suite Applications (MS Word, MS Excel etc.)

Desirable Qualifications: Candidate with research experience will be preferred.

Age limit: 28 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th March 2023 at Department of Pathology (1st floor), NEIGRIHMS, Shillong- 793018. Reporting time for the interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://neigrihms.gov.in/ within March 8, 2023 (4 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

