Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) and Hindi Translator cum Hindi Typist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MD / MS (Ayurveda) passed from a recognized Ayurvedic Institute/ University.

Age : Up to 50 years as on the date of interview

Name of post : Hindi Translator cum Hindi Typist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Hindi with English as elective subject at the degree level or Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as an elective subject.

2. A Typing speed (35 WPM corresponding word to 10500 KDPH)

Age : Up to 45 years as on the date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview is scheduled to be held on 12.10.2023 at Office of the

Director, NEIAH, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong Meghalaya-793018 (Near NEIGRIHMS Police Out Post)

How to apply : Candidates should bring duly fill up application form in prescribe format, two passport size photographs and original certificates along with photocopy of the same duly self-attested in support of their Age, Qualifications, Registration & Experiences etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here