Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Manager-Monitoring & Evaluation and Driver.

Name of post : Manager-Monitoring & Evaluation

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduates or Post Graduate in Engineering, Statistics, Development Studies, Social Sciences, Public Policy or any other related discipline. Preferably with advanced certificate in M&E, Statistics or Social Sciences.

Desired Experience: Minimum 5 years of experience in Project management, documentation, budget creation & finance management for implementing M&E activities. Well versed in developing and designing monitoring & evaluation system to capture, record, and interpret information to measure work performance and progress

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Workshop Superintendent vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th October 2022 at the O/o Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Financing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong. The time of registration for the interview is from 9 AM to 11 AM

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month + allowances as per admissible

Qualification : Class VIII passed. Should possess a valid driving license and work experience certificate

Desired Experience: Minimum 3 years of similar experience in Government ( State or Central ) / Public Sector Unit ( State or Central) / Societies set up by Government ( State or Central )

Age Limit : Up to 45 years

Selection Procedure : There will be written/technical test and personal interview for the post of Driver and the schedule of interview shall be notified in due course of time.

Also Read: Assam Career : ASTEC Recruitment 2022

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the post of Manager – Monitoring & Evaluation and Driver can appear for the walk-in-interview with updated resume, recent passport size photo and original and self-attested copies of all documents

Candidates applying for the post of Driver can send their applications by post or direct submission to the Office of the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency, C/o, Meghalaya State Housing Financing Cooperative Society Ltd. Campus, Nongrim Hills, Shillong, Meghalaya – 793003. Last date for submission of applications is 21st October 2022 (upto 5.00 p.m.)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2