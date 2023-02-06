Applications are invited for various administrative and paramedical positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Managers, Assistant Managers and Staff Nurse.

Name of post : Manager (Admission)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree with 60% marks. Preference will be given to candidates with an MBA

Experience : 5 years’ experience in a reputed organization relating to Admissions of Students with good experience in conduct of CAT / Entrance exams in an Institute of repute in Level-8 or equivalent in Industry

Scale of Pay : Level-10, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 56100/-

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : B.Sc Nursing /Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery with minimum of 55% marks from an Indian Recognized College of Nursing/Board or Council

Experience : 5 years’ relevant experience in Educational Institutions / Govt./ Public Sector Undertaking or equivalent.

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35400/-

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B. Com) with 55% marks.

Experience : 5 years’ experience in a reputed organization relating to Accounts / Audit. Preference will be given to candidates with knowledge of Govt. Accounts.

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35400/-

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Assistant Manager (IT Infrastructure)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B. Tech/ MCA with 55% marks from a recognized University or Equivalent.

Experience : 5 Years’ experience in Level-4 in Central/State/Autonomous Bodies/PSU or equivalent in Industry

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35400/-

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Horticulture)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Horticulture / Agriculture Science or relevant discipline from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% Marks

Experience : 5 Years’ Experience of Working as Horticulturist or equivalent in renowned organization

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35400/-

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

How to apply : Candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website www.iimshillong.ac.in. The Last date for Submission of Online Application is 02 March 2023

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with self-attested documents. The applications should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong –793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of …….” on or before 08 March 2023.

Application Fees :

a) Rs. 400/- (including GST) for General candidates

b) Rs. 200/- (including GST) for SC/ST and OBC candidates

c) Women Candidates and Person with Disabilities are exempted from payment of application fee

Application fee is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

