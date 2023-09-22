Applications are invited for various teaching positions in College of Teacher Education (PGT), Shillong, Meghalaya.

College of Teacher Education (PGT), Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lecturer in Physical Science.

Name of post : Lecturer in Physical Science

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Master’s Degree in Physics/Chemistry fulfilling UGC norms.

2. N.E.T/ SLET/PhD in Education or concerned subject as prescribed by UGC.

3. M.Ed. with minimum of 55% marks or M.Ed. with specialization in Elementary Education with minimum of 55% marks.

4. B.Ed. (with Methodology of Teaching Physical Science).

5. Consistently good academic record

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents to the Office of College of Teacher Education (PGT), Laitumkrah, Boyce Road, Shillong-793 003, Meghalaya. Last date for receipt of applications is on or before 5 PM of 18th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here