Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in College of Community Science Tura

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya.

College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on contractual basis at Department of Food Science & Nutrition

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. MSc Home Science / Community Science (Food & Nutrition) . NET-UGC / ICAR

2. 2 papers in >4 NAAS rated journals

Desirable : Knowledge on Food Chemistry / Biochemistry and teaching skills

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th July 2023 at 11 AM in College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original filled in application and bio-data in plain paper along with two passport size photographs, original and attested photocopies of all documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

