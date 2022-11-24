Applications are invited for various teaching and project based positions in College of Community Science Tura.

College of Community Science Tura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty and Project Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1.M.Sc. Home Science / Community Science (Food & Nutrition/Food Technology), NET: UGC/ ICAR

2. 2 papers in > 4 NAAS rated journals

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Assam University

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelors degree in any science preferably in Agriculture / Horticulture / Community Science from the recognized university or institute and good proficiency in Garo and English

language.

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November, 2022 from 11 AM onwards in College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University, Tura, Meghalaya.

Also Read : TISS Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for Development & Communication Officer vacancy

How to apply : Candidates should appear for the interview with their applications, bio-data and original and self-attested copies of all documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here