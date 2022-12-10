Meghalaya Jobs Apply for Faculty vacancy in NIT Meghalaya

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Ad-hoc / Temporary Faculty purely on a temporary/contractual basis

Name of post : Ad-hoc / Temporary Faculty- Chemistry

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Chemistry. PhD (completed or thesis submitted) in Chemistry (organic specialization)

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid consolidated pay per month (Rs. 65,000/-) as per the institute rule.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled application form in soft copy along with the scanned copies of original documents via email id hod.cy@nitm.ac.in

The subject of the email should be “Ad-hoc Faculty Post_candidate name_CY_2023.”

The last date for the submission of application form via email is 31st December 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here