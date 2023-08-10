Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator (Gr. C) on contractual basis under ICMR project “A Community Based Study on Health Related Quality of Life (HRQOL), Functional Status and Morbidity Profile among Elderly Persons Living in Rural Setting of Meghalaya.”

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Gr. C)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application/ IT/ Computer Science from a recognized institution/ university. Candidates have to qualify in the computer key depression test

Desirable: Ability to handle Microsoft office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

Emoluments : 31000 INR

Age limit: 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online in the Google form link: https://forms.gle/RhhU4i7DRGpxA7fz6.

Last date of submission of application is 20th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here