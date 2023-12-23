Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Manager.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : Level-6, Initial Basic Pay Rs. 35400/-

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University or Equivalent with 55% Marks.

Experience : 5 Years’ Experience of Working as Office Assistant in Pay Level-4 or equivalent in Industry

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of Publication of the Advertisement

Job Description :

Assisting in all administrative matters of the Section where he / she is posted

Any other work as assigned from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website www.iimshillong.ac.in

All candidates are required to print out the Online Application Form submitted in the Recruitment Portal and forward the same along with the following self-attested documents-

Payment Receipt (Note: Not Required for Women Candidate and Person with Disabilities) Proof of Date of Birth Caste Certificate (if applying for SC, ST, OBC category) Educational Qualification Certificates Mark Sheets Experience Certificates 1 (one) recent passport size photograph with Full Name written at the back of the Photo.

The above Documents should reach the “Chief Administrative Officer, IIM Shillong, Umsawli, Shillong –793018, Meghalaya” in a Sealed Envelope to be Superscribed “Application for post of Assistant Manager.”

Last date for submission of applications is on or before 29 January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here