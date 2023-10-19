Applications are invited for various teaching positions in St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya.

St. Anthony’s College, Shillong, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor (sanctioned) in the Department of Botany.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Botany

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Namita Thapar gets hooked with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s book

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Eligibility of candidates will be as per the latest UGC regulations governing the same.

2. Candidates must have Botany as honours subject at the undergraduate level with specialization in Angiosperm Taxonomy at the post graduate level.

Desirable :

1. Candidates having experience in project /Ph.D. related to floristic field work.

2. Candidates who have minimum of 3 or more publications / book chapters.

3. Candidates who have had teaching experience of at least 2 years at the Undergraduate level.

Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals why she wore her wedding saree once again for receiving her first National Film Award

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications on plain paper along with CV (mentioning contact number and email id) with copies of supporting mark sheets, certificates, documents,

publications etc.to the Principal, St. Anthony’s College, Bomfyle Road, Shillong – 793 001 latest by 6th November 2023, 4:00 P.M

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here