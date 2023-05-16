Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in NEIGRIHMS

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences ( NEIGRIHMS ) Meghalaya.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences ( NEIGRIHMS ) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in Paediatrics and Surgical Oncology purely on adhoc basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Paediatrics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. A Postgraduate qualification e.g. MD or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

iii. Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Name of post : Assistant Professor- Surgical Oncology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. M.Ch. (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognised course) or qualification recognised equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

iii. One year teaching and/or research experience in a recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.Ch. (2 years or 5 years course recognised after MBBS) or qualification recognised equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognised degree of M.Ch. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Pay Scale: Assistant Professor: Pay Level 12 ( Rs. 101500 + NPA and other allowances as admissible)

Age: Not exceeding 50 years (as on 24.05.2023)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held at 10.00 am on 24.05.2023 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in the prescribed application format along with all relevant documents duly attested.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here