Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for 8 vacancies in NIT Meghalaya

Applications are invited for 8 vacant teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) (on contract)

Assistant Professor (Grade-II)

Assistant Professor (Grade-I)

Associate Professor

Professor

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : UG and PG in relevant branch/department / specialization, PhD must be awarded in relevant field.

Experience :

Professor : Ten years after Ph.D. or thirteen years total working experience, out of which seven years should be after Ph.D. At least three years at the level of Associate Professor with AGP of Rs. 9,500/- or four years at the level of Associate Professor with AGP Rs. 9,000/- or combination of Rs. 9,000/- and Rs. 9,500/-, or equivalent in an Institution of repute/ R&D lab or relevant industry

Associate Professor : Six years after Ph.D. of which at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with AGP Rs. 8,000/-.

OR

Nine years total working experience, of which three years should be after Ph.D., with at least three years at the level of Assistant Professor with AGP Rs. 8,000/-

Assistant Professor (Grade-I) : Three years after Ph.D. or six years total teaching and research experience in reputed academic Institute/ R&D Labs/ relevant industry.

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) : One year post Ph.D. experience of Teaching and Research in Institution of repute / Industry

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) (Contract) : NIL

How to apply : Candidates must fill-in online application form available on the Institute website www.nitm.ac.in by 11:45 p.m of 5th July 2023 and send the signed hard copy application with payment receipt and other relevant documents (self-attested) to the “Registrar, NIT Meghalaya, Bijni Complex, Laitumkhrah, Shillong-793003” on or before 5:00 pm of 19th July 2023.

Online application form and other details will be available on the Institute website (www.nitm.ac.in) from 12 noon of 1stJune 2023.

Application Fees : General/OBC Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees One thousand only), SC/ST, PWD, Women candidates are completely exempted from paying the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here