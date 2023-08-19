Applications are invited for 7 vacant positions in National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) (Women), Tura, Meghalaya.

National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) (Women), Tura, Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in various subjects of CTS and CITS courses.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 7

Subject wise vacancies :

Computer Software Application (CITS) : 1

Secretarial Practice (CTS ) : 1

Fashion Design & Technology (CTS) : 1

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (CTS) : 2

Dress Making (CTS) : 1

Cosmetology (CTS) : 1

Qualification & Experience : Degree with CITS along with one year experience

OR

Diploma with CITS along with two years experience

OR

ITI with CITS with three years experience

Salary : Payment will be made on hourly basis will not exceed the sealing amount of Rs. 30,000.00 during any calendar month

How to apply : Candidates can submit their resume addressing to The Principal, NSTI (W), Dakopgre, Tura, West Garo Hills, Meghalaya – 794101 by hand or by post on or before 23rd August, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



