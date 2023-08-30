Applications are invited for 21 vacant positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya.

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) to be posted at Health & Wellness Sub Centres.

Name of post : Mid Level Health Provider (MLHP) to be posted at Health & Wellness Sub Centres

No. of posts : 21

Remuneration : Rs. 25000 + performance based incentives

Essential Qualification :

i) BSc Nursing Integrated Course (Certificate course in Community Health for 6 months) from a recognized institution.

ii) Knowledge of computer

iii) Preference will be given to candidates speaking the local language.

iv) Registration Certificate from Meghalaya Nursing Council.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th September 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Women Working Hostel, West Garo Hills, Tura.

How to apply : Candidates should bring for the interview their Application in plain paper/Standard Form enclosed with attested copies of relevant Certificates/Documents of Academic, Professional Qualification and Completion Certificate in Community Health for 6 months, proof of Date of Birth, SC/ST Certificate, Mark sheets, Experience Certificate if any, Signature and one Passport Size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here