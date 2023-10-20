Applications are invited for 118 vacant posts in Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 118 vacant posts of Lower Division Assistant in the Meghalaya Secretariat.

Name of post : Lower Division Assistant in Meghalaya Secretariat

No. of posts : 118

Qualification : Graduate in any stream from a University recognized by the Government or any Examination declared equivalent thereto

Age : 18 to 32 years as on 01.01.2023. Age relaxation will be as per rules of Govt. of Meghalaya

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website mpsc.nic.in up to 17:00 hrs. on 20th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here