Applications are invited for 1100 vacant administrative positions or jobs in MBMA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1100 vacant positions or jobs of Village Data Volunteer.

Name of post : Village Data Volunteer

No. of posts : 1100

Qualification:

i) The minimum educational qualification for VDVs is Class XII passed.

ii) Candidates who possess a basic level of education and functionally literacy to carry out data collection tasks effectively would be preferred

Emoluments : Rs. 3000/- per month (fixed)

Age Limit : Upto 18-35 Years

Job Roles :

i) The work entails extensively travelling.

ii) Profiling of all the villages in their cluster.

iii) Comprehensive household data collection

iv) Census listing, collecting data for family –id and subsequent updates to it.

v) Collecting Village level data required for monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

vi) Any other activity required by the Government of Meghalaya.

vii) A VDV is expected to quickly carry out the tasks assigned without compromising on quality.

viii) He/She is expected to get the data synchronized so that the central server/ data repository might be updated

Selection Procedure :

During the selection process, the committee will review the applications; assess the qualifications of the candidates based on their performance in the test and usage of IT applications/ devices.

There will be device based/screening test and personal interview for the position.

The device based/screening test / Personal Interview will be held/ conducted in the respective District Headquaters/ Blocks.

Candidates who qualify in the device based/screening test will be called for a personal interview which will be held at the District/Block level which will be conducted by a selection committee headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the respective district.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://forms.gle/a2CF8TUg1vNCSWGB7.

Last date for receipt of applications is 18th December 2023(up to 05:00PM) and applications received after the last date will not be considered

All applications should be submitted through online mode only. No other mode of applications will be entertained.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here