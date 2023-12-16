Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in ABDM Meghalaya.

The Office of the State Mission Director, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of State Manager (IT) on contractual basis. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

Name of post : State Manager (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : Namita Thapar narrates how a domestic worker’s daughter turned into an accomplished businesswoman and job creator

Qualification :

M.E/ M.Tech (IT/Comp. Sc./Data Science or related fields)

Or

Masters in Computer Applications/MSC CS/IT

Experience :

i) 2 years with proven experience in Digital Health, IT related projects, M&E experience in IT Health

projects and similar IT/Health Consulting experience in private and government projects in the health sector

ii) Knowledge in data analytics and analytics tools

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about Anisha Padukone

Remuneration : As per ABDM norms

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/HJCQGnqq7tFrpq4d8 till 20th December, 2023 4:00 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here