Guwahati: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) has reiterated its firm stance against the proposed railway projects in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, citing concerns over potential influx of outsiders, environmental impact, and lack of benefits for local communities.

In a press release, JNC president Sambormi Lyngdoh outlined the council’s key objections to the railway projects:

The JNC fears that the railway projects will lead to an influx of outsiders into the district, potentially disrupting the delicate demographic balance and posing a threat to the unique cultural identity of the Jaintia people.

The council believes that the construction of railway lines will have a detrimental impact on the district’s rural areas, forests, hills, and water bodies, which are crucial for the livelihood and cultural practices of the local communities.

The outfit argues that the primary beneficiaries of the railway projects would be the factories and industries in the district, while local traders and truckers would face increased competition and potential marginalization.

The council urges the government to focus on addressing the pressing development needs of the district, such as improving road conditions, upgrading government schools and hospitals, and establishing a government college, rather than prioritizing railway projects.

The JNC has called upon the Jaintia legislators in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government to raise these concerns in the cabinet and to prioritize the genuine development needs of the East Jaintia Hills District.

The council has also warned the Meghalaya government that it is prepared to take any necessary action if the railway projects are not abandoned.