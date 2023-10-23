Former Prime Minister of Israel – Naftali Bennett – has expressed his disappointment over BBC calling members of Hamas as ‘militants’, but not ‘terrorist’.

“The fact that you call these Hamas barbarians ‘militants’, and that you take their word and side shames you, BBC,” said former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett.

“Your moral weakness invites these monsters to attack you,” the ex-Israeli PM said.

He claimed: “It’s a war between good and evil.”

“If you think London is far away, you’re dead wrong,” he further said.

The former Israeli PM added: “Just don’t be surprised when they come for you.”

It may be mentioned here that the BBC has decided not to call Hamas members as ‘militants’ following increasing pressure on the broadcaster to ditch the word.

A BBC spokeswoman confirmed: “We have been finding this a less accurate description for our audiences as the situation evolves.”

The BBC has spent the past fortnight defending its decision not to use the term ‘terrorists’ to describe Hamas, in line with the regulator Ofcom’s guidelines on maintaining impartiality.

The BBC has instead decided to characterise Hamas as “a proscribed terrorist organisation by the UK government”.