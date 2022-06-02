SHILLONG: Special director general of Meghalaya police – Idashisha Nongrang has been appointed as the DG of the state’s home guards and civil defence.

Nongrang will take charge of her new appointment on Friday (June 3).

Idashisha Nongrang is a 1992-batch IPS officer.

Prior to this, she was serving as the DGP (in-charge) of Meghalaya police.

Norgrang’s new appointment as DG of home guards and civil defence came following appointment of LR Bishnoi as the new Meghalaya DGP.

Bishnoi took over the charge from Idashisha Nongrang recently.