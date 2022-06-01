The Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) has sought one month’s time to submit an audit report in regards to the dome collapse of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building.

A 30-member team of IIT-Guwahati is investigating the collapse of the dome installed at the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building.

“They (IIT-Guwahati) have started the investigation into the incident. A 30-member team of IIT-Guwahati is conducting the audit,” Meghalaya minister Dasakhiat Lamare said.

Notably, the Meghalaya government had asked the IIT-Guwahati to investigate the collapse of the dome of the under-construction assembly building of the state.

The dome of the under-construction Meghalaya assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong Township collapsed on May 22.

Also read: Take legal action: Meghalaya deputy CM dares TMC’s Mukul Sangma over coal issue

Meghalaya PWD (building) executive engineer – Ransom Sutnga had informed that the dome collapsed because of faulty design.

He said that the dome was heavy and the struck could not support it.

He further informed that the height of the dome is about 65 meters while the height of the minar was 13 meters.

With this size, the weight of the dome reaches 70 tonnes.

The building is being constructed by Uttar Pradesh-based Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Ltd, and the total cost is Rs 127 crore.