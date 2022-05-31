Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong has challenged senior TMC leader Mukul Sangma to take legal action over alleged illegal coal mining in the state.

Deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong has dared former chief minister and TMC leader Mukul Sangma to move court “if he really has hard evidence”.

“Why not he (Mukul Sangma) take the process of legal action,” said Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong over allegations of illegal coal mining in the state.

“If he (Mukul Sangma) has hard evidence, I would suggest the persons who made the allegations to not only address the press over the matter,” the Meghalaya deputy CM said.

Also read: Heavy rain likely to drench Assam and Meghalaya during next five days

“Any person, especially the leader of opposition, if is serious about the issue then they should move the court,” Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong added.

Tynsong dared the former Meghalaya CM to move the court or file complaints with independent investigating agencies, “if he is really concerned about illegal coal trade”.

“Why does the former CM not take legal action if he has the hard evidence on the illegalities of coal?,” Tynsong questioned.

“We have independent investigating agencies like the CBI that can unearth the truth,” deputy chief minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong said.