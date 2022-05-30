Guwahati: Heavy rain is likely in isolated places of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

Under the influence of a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast at lower tropospheric levels isolated heavy rainfall is likely to take place over Assam-Meghalaya till June 2.

The India Meteorological Department has placed many of the East and Northeast states under a ‘yellow alert’, advising its residents to be updated on the weather situation.

Due to a trough in westerlies and southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Northeast India and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days.



Earlier, the Regional Meteorological Department, Guwahati on Monday said that thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely in parts of the Kamrup Metro district during the next 3 days.