Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has urged the Meghalaya Government to withdraw a letter issued by an officer of the social welfare department for misinterpreting the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997.

The HYC’s complaint centers on a letter from the social welfare department that states that the Lineage Act does not prohibit the issuance of ST certificates to applicants who adopt the surnames of either parent.

The HYC argued that this interpretation is incorrect and goes against the customary practices of the Khasi people.

The council has called on the government to immediately withdraw the letter and to issue a new one that aligns with the KHAD Act.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said the letter of the social welfare department had stated, “Further, it maybe stated that the Lineage Act, 1997 does not prohibit the issuance of ST certificates to the applicant adopting the surnames of either from the father or mother and the practice of adopting husband surnames by non-khasi wife was also allowed”.