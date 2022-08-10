SHILLONG: As many as seven endangered hornbill birds have been rescued by the police from Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya.

The hornbill birds were rescued by the police at a time when they were being smuggled in a vehicle.

The Meghalaya police intercepted the car, which was transporting the hornbill birds from Mizoram to Guwahati in Assam along the national highway 6.

The person, hailing from Mizoram, who was smuggling the hornbill birds, was arrested by the Meghalaya police.

The arrested person has been identified as NK Thangte.

The birds were found inside three plastic cages, which were covered with cartons.

Later, the birds and the accused were handed over to wildlife officials.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya minister has expressed worry over the rising cases of animal trafficking in the state.

“Utterly shocked and saddened by yet another wildlife trafficking case that was busted by Special Team Jowai Police, rescuing 7 Hornbill birds,” said Meghalaya minister James Sangma.

He added: “The rise of wildlife trafficking in Meghalaya is a worrying trend which is threatening endangered species.”

Recently, the police in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya have rescued a number of endangered animals and arrested two traffickers.

Seven endangered animals were rescued by the Meghalaya police.

The rescued endangered animals include: 2 Hoolock gibbons, 1 Great Indian Hornbill, 2 Grey Langurs, 1 Phayre’s leaf monkey and 1 Otter.

The animals were rescued after the police in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya intercepted a Tata Sumo car.