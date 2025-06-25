Guwahati: The prime accused of Meghalaya honeymoon murder, Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, have confessed to their affairs and their direct role in the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Meghalaya Police confirmed the breakthrough on Tuesday, stating both accused have recreated the crime scene of Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder.

Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem revealed that Sonam’s family, disapproving of her relationship with Raj Kushwaha, had arranged her marriage to Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Riled by this, Sonam had reportedly threatened her family with severe consequences if they proceeded with the marriage.

“While the illicit affair between the accused Sonam and Raj remains the primary suspected motive behind the murder in Meghalaya, investigators are also probing other angles, including potential financial gains, though they have not yet firmly established these,” he stated.

“They wanted somebody out – I mean Raja – out of this whole scene, because they had a relationship and because of the customs where they had to agree between the parents and all that. So they thought… better get rid of this person (Raja),” Syiem noted.

Meanwhile, the police have rejected a request from Raja Raghuvanshi’s family for a narco-analysis test on Sonam, citing ample evidence already collected.

“They have already admitted to the crime. We have done the reconstruction. They have shown us. We have got the evidence… I don’t see the reason why we should perform [a narco test] at this stage,” explained SP Syiem.

He further clarified that a lack of evidence typically prompts narco-tests, and the Supreme Court’s ban underlines the fact that courts do not admit their results.

Furthermore, sources indicate that the police will produce Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha, along with three alleged hitmen – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi – before the court on Thursday.