SHILLONG: Leaders of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) will visit the Northeast state of Meghalaya again for the peace talks.

Local media reports claim that leaders of the HNLC will visit Shillong in Meghalaya this week for peace talks with the government.

According to reports, the HNLC leaders will deliver a ‘message’ to the government stating the issues on which the outfit would like the peace talks to be based on.

Notably, the HNLC was slated to announce its set of demands, issues and agendas soon.

Earlier on August 5, at least five senior leaders of the proscribed HNLC visited Meghalaya for peace talks with the government.

Also read: Assam, Meghalaya to jointly develop Umiam Lake into ‘world-class’ aquatic sports destination

The HNLC team comprised of its vice chairman – Manbhalang Jyrwa, political secretary – Aristerwell Thongni and foreign secretary – Phrangkupar Diengdoh and two of their PSO (personal security officers) – Aiborlem Marbaniang and Storgy Lyngdoh.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma had said that the “complicated process” of peace talks with the banned HNLC are on track.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had said that the state government will put in efforts to “speed up” the talks process with the HNLC.

The Meghalaya chief minister also said that the investigations by central probe agencies will not become hindrances in the peace process with the HNLC.