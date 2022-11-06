SHILLONG: Assam and Meghalaya have pledged to jointly develop the Umiam Lake into a “world-class” destination for aquatic sports.

This was announced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the concluding ceremony of Rising Sun Festival 2022 at Umiam Lake in Meghalaya on November 5.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both the states along with the Indian Army will put in efforts to promote water sports in the Northeast.

He said that Assam and Meghalaya must take concrete measures in the future to promote aquatic sports at Umiam Lake.

The first ever three-day Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 held at Umiam Sports Complex in Meghalaya has taken the water and adventurous sports altogether to a new height, the Assam CM said.

He added that the fest has provided a unified platform to different clubs and sports persons to showcase their sporting skills.

Thanking the eastern command of Indian Army, Gajraj Corps and Red Horns Division for organising the fest, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Umiam Lake, where the fest was being held, will be transformed into an attractive tourism hub.

Seeking the support of the Meghalaya government, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the governments of both the states will work hand in hand with the help of the Indian Army to transform Umiam into a world class venue for aquatic sports.

He also hoped that with the spread of this fest, the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the region will go to a different level.