SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has sought a report on the exact quantum of coal that is to be disposed by the authorities in the state.

A full bench of Meghalaya high court has asked retired Judge BP Katakey to indicate the exact quantum of already extracted coal to be disposed.

Justice Katakey was appointed by the Meghalaya high court to ascertain whether the state government has complied with the directives of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal on illegal coal mining.

In its order, the Meghalaya high court stated, “…expeditious steps are also to be taken to dispose of the coal which remains since there are allegations from several quarters that coal continues to be illegally mined in the State and the recently mined coal sought to be passed off as the previously mined coal.”

“In the meantime, Katakey should indicate the exact quantum of coal which remains to be disposed of and the state will render all assistance to ensure that an accurate figure is indicated,” the Meghalaya high court stated.

The Meghalaya high court was hearing a PIL on the matter.

“Once an accurate figure is available, it would allay fears of freshly mined coal being passed off as coal mined prior to the stoppage directions issued by or about 2017,” the Meghalaya high court order noted.