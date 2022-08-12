Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak has been sent to six-day police custody.

The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya, sent Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak to six-day police custody in the case related to seizure of explosives from his farmhouse near Tura.

Bernard Marak was rearrested by the Meghalaya police on Wednesday night from the Tura district jail.

On July 28, substantial quantity of explosives was recovered from the infamous farmhouse of Bernard Marak, which was also allegedly used by the Meghalaya BJP leader as a ‘brothel’.

The recovery was made by a team of Meghalaya police from a “secret chamber” at the farmhouse of Bernard Marak.

The recovered items consist of: 35 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators, four cross-bows and 15 arrows.

It may be mentioned here that Bernard Marak was the former chairman of a disbanded militant group and had more than 25 criminal cases against him since the early 2000s.

Initially, Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 26 after the Meghalaya police issued a lookout for him in the ‘brothel’ case.

Bernard Marak has been accused of running a prostitution racket at his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police made this claim following a raid on Friday night July 22 at Rimpu Bagan farmhouse of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

A total of 73 people, including 24 girls, were taken into custody by the Meghalaya police following the raid.

The police also rescued five children – four boys and a girl – who were kept under lock and key in unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police has claimed that it has tracked down a couple of crores of unaccounted money in the bank accounts of arrested Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

The bank accounts of Meghalaya BJP vice president Bernard Marak have already been freezed following his arrest and investigation into the allegations of him running a prostitution racket from his farmhouse near Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

“The money in the accounts amount to a couple of crores and are unaccounted. He (Bernard Marak) has failed to provide credible explanation about the money,” SP of West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya VS Rathore said.

He added: “There have been regular deposits of cash in these bank accounts that continued over a long period of time.”