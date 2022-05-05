The Meghalaya high court has directed the state government to take steps to ensure that heavy vehicles do not ply on the Umiam Bridge.

The direction was issued by a two-judge bench of the Meghalaya high court comprising chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice W Diengdoh.

While, hearing public interest litigation (PIL), the Meghalaya high court bench viewed that the bridge on Umiam Dam may not be able to tale the load of present traffic for much long.

“The situation cries out for a stitch in time so that Shillong is not cut off for the want of a bridge over a reservoir,” the Meghalaya high court bench said.

“The state must immediately regulate the flow of traffic along the bridge,” stated the Meghalaya high court bench.

It added: “Vehicles weighing more than 10 metric tonne are not allowed on the bridge. Two heavy vehicles do not use the bridge at the same time.”

The Meghalaya high court has also asked the state government to immediately initiate planning work for a replacement of the bridge, before it collapses.

The court also state that the Meghalaya government can approach the central government for release of funds for ensuring route to the state capital remains intact.