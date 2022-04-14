Police in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya have recovered and seized heroin worth over Rs 2 crore.

Three persons have also been arrested by the Meghalaya police in connection with the seizure of the drugs.

The heroin consignment was recovered by the police after intercepting a car that was on its way to Silchar in Assam.

Altogether, 412 gram of heroin were seized by the police in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said.

The heroin consignment was recovered from the chassis of a Bolero car that had come from Manipur.

A case has been registered by Meghalaya police under NDPS Act and further investigation into the case is underway.