GUWAHATI: Meghalaya police is continuing with its war on drugs.

The police in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya seized a Heroin consignment worth Rs 25 lakh.

Two drug traffickers have also been arrested by the Meghalaya police in Ri-Bhoi district.

The heroin consignment was seized from a car Maruto 800 car.

The seized car registered under the number: AS 01Z 8255.

Earlier on Thursday, Meghalaya police seized over 150 grams of heroin from East Khasi Hills district.

A total of 156.12 grams of heroin were seized by the Meghalaya police.

Two drug peddlers were arrested in connection with the seizure of heroin.