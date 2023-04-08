SHILLONG: As many as six Meghalaya government departments, including the state’s health department, have failed to submit utilisation certificates (UCs) to the comptroller and auditor general (CAG) of India.

The CAG, in a report, viewed huge pendency in submission of UCs by six Meghalaya government departments as fraught with the risk of fraud and misappropriation of funds.

The CAG urged the Meghalaya government to monitor non-submission of UCs by the departments closely.

The CAG has asked the Meghalaya government to not only hold the concerned persons accountable for submission of UCs in a timely manner, but also review disbursement of further grants to the defaulting departments.

According to CAG, the six Meghalaya government departments that failed to submit UCs are: community and rural development (C&RD) department, planning department, health and family welfare (H&FW) department, education and human resource department, social welfare department and border areas development (BAD) department.

The percentage out of total outstanding amount under Grants-in-Aid are: C&RD department (Rs 1137.40 crore, 47.92 per cent), planning department (Rs 457.58 crore, 19.28 per cent), H&FW department (Rs 272.22 crore, 11.47 per cent), social welfare department (Rs 198.99 crore, 8.38 per cent), education and human resource department (Rs 171.78 crore, 7.24 per cent) and border areas development department (Rs 37.36 crore, 1.57 per cent).

In the absence of UCs it is impossible to gauge the implementation status of the scheme for which funds were disbursed.