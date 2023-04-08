SHILLONG: Renowned columnist, writer and veteran journalist from Meghalaya – Sumar Sing Sawian is no more.

Sawian passed away at his residence at Umroi in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya at around 10 pm on Friday (on April 07).

He passed away at the age of 81 years.

It may be mentioned here that Sawian was a forerunner in popularising Khasi language and culture through his writings.

His most popular writings included: Ki Khun Ki Hajar na Jingkieng Ksiar, Ka Jutang among many others.

He was an active member of the Seng Khasi.

In 2017, Sawian was honoured with U Tirot Sing Award for arts and literature.

He will be cremated at the Seng Khasi cremation ground at Jaiaw, Meghalaya.

The date of his cremation is yet to be declared.

“We express our heartfelt tribute and condolences on the passing away of renowned writer and journalist Sumar Sing Sawian. His contribution in popularising the Khasi language and culture will continue to inspire generations to come,” Meghalaya TMC said in a statement.