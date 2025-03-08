Shillong: The Meghalaya government is considering seeking the removal of Justice (Retd) BP Katakey, who heads the High Court-appointed one-man committee investigating illegal coal mining in the state.

The government is reportedly seeking legal counsel on filing a petition with the High Court to terminate the committee’s services.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sources suggest Justice Katakey’s persistent investigations into unauthorized coal mining have created tension with influential figures in the coal industry.

However, there is internal disagreement within the government regarding this move. Some officials argue that the committee should continue its work until its mandated objectives are fulfilled. They emphasize that the committee is not permanent, and that the High Court’s directives have been largely addressed.

Concerns about the committee’s expenses have also been raised, with reports indicating expenditures of approximately Rs 65 lakh. Supporters of the committee, however, maintain that these expenses are justified given Justice Katakey’s official appointment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ultimately, the decision regarding the committee’s future rests with the High Court of Meghalaya, not the state government.

Since his appointment in April 2022, Justice Katakey has submitted over two dozen interim reports, which have documented ongoing illegal coal mining and transportation activities across the state.