Guwahati: The Meghalaya Transport Department has issued a strict warning against renting private two-wheelers and four-wheelers for commercial purposes.

Authorities took this step after a police probe into the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi revealed that he, his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, and the three murder suspects had rented two-wheelers in Shillong to travel to Sohra, allegedly to commit the crime.

Transport Commissioner David D. Sangma, in a public notice dated June 13, informed residents that offering private vehicles for hire is illegal in the state. He clarified that Meghalaya has not yet launched any official rent-a-bike or rent-a-cab schemes, meaning no individual or organization holds legal authorization to operate such services.

Sangma also cited the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, explaining that Section 66 forbids using private vehicles as commercial transport without a valid permit.

He added that Section 192A makes such unauthorized activity punishable with fines or imprisonment. Under Section 207, authorities also have the power to seize vehicles operating in violation of permit laws.

The notice warned that anyone promoting or running illegal rental services would face legal consequences, including penalties, jail time, and vehicle confiscation.

Officials stressed that the order aims to protect public safety and maintain legal transport operations.

This crackdown has sparked wider concern, especially in areas like Keating Road, where some are reportedly running illegal two-wheeler rental businesses.