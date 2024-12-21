Shillong: Meghalaya Power Minister AT Mondal has assured the state’s residents of uninterrupted power supply during the festive and examination season.

Mondal said the state is well-positioned to meet its power requirements, thanks to a comfortable buffer stock.

Mondal recently held a review meeting to ensure a smooth power supply during the festive season.

He expressed confidence in the state’s ability to provide uninterrupted power, except in cases of transformer damage or natural disasters.

The minister also appealed to the public to use power judiciously during the festive season, warning against the dangers of overheating and damaging transformers.

Additionally, Mondal assured students that the power department is taking necessary precautions to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during the examination period.