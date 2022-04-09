Shillong: The Meghalaya government has suspended all recruitment processes in government offices across the state.

The state government on Friday took the decision following a recent directive by the Meghalaya high court.

Tuesday last, the Meghalaya High Court had stayed all government recruitment processes until a roster system was put in place for implementation of the reservation policy.

Hearing a petition, a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee described the absence of a roster system as a “deplorable state of affairs”, which leaves open possibilities of nepotism and arbitrariness and worse forms of subversions.