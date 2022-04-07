The Meghalaya government will hold discussions with the residents of the Punjabi Lane in Shillong over the issue of their proposed relocation.

This was informed by deputy chief minister of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong.

The meeting is expected to take place next week, according to the Meghalaya deputy chief minister.

Notably, the Meghalaya high court recently had asked the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to resolve their differences and settle the matter.

“The Meghalaya government will meet the residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong and also Harijan Panchayat Committee members next week to discuss the issue of their proposed relocation,” Prestone Tynsong said.

Also read: Second phase of Assam-Meghalaya border talks in June-July

In October last year, the Meghalaya government took over possession of land of Punjabi Lane locality, ordering relocation of the residents of the residents of the area.

The decision to relocate the residents of the Punjabi Lane residents of Shillong was taken following recommendation by the high-level committee (HLC) headed by Meghalaya deputy CM Prestone Tynsong.

However, the Harijan Panchayat Committee challenged the recommendations of the HLC in the high court terming the relocation order as ‘illegal’.

Ancestors of the current residents of Punjabi Lane or Harijan Colony in Shillong were from Punjab, who were brought to the Meghalaya capital by the British around 200 years ago to engage them in sanitary works.

Also read: Assam: Suspected ULFA-I linkman, injured in police firing, dies at AMCH

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya high court has deferred hearing on the plea filed by the Harijan Panchayat Committee to June 1.

This development came after counsels representing the HPC and the state government informed the court that a fresh round of negotiations may ensue.